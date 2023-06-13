e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.33.

ELF opened at $105.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.03, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $108.45.

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 23,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $2,479,699.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,890.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth about $963,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 135.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

