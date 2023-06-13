Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.57.

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $126.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average is $117.19. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $665.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $137,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

