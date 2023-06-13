Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives $44.91 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.91.

Several analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Exelon Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899,186 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 805.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,526,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,695,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Exelon by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,623,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584,672 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

