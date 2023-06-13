Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

CNM opened at $28.24 on Monday. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Core & Main will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,667.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 17,125,728 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $483,116,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $1,835,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,905,903 shares of company stock worth $812,231,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Core & Main by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

