TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $64.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.38. TotalEnergies has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $143.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

