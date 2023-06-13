Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $152.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $152.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.42.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $151.05 on Monday. J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $120.51 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.90 and a 200-day moving average of $153.02.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -438.71%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,168 shares of company stock worth $16,288,201 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 48,822.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,097 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after purchasing an additional 139,158 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.