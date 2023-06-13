Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Smart Sand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Smart Sand Price Performance

Shares of SND stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smart Sand

Smart Sand ( NASDAQ:SND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $82.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.00 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

