Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Raised to $16.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Blue Apron Stock Performance
NYSE APRN opened at $7.75 on Monday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -2.98.
Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Blue Apron
Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blue Apron (APRN)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.