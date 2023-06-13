Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Raised to $16.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE APRN opened at $7.75 on Monday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -2.98.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $107.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blue Apron by 158.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Apron



Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

