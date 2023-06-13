Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) PT Raised to $16.00

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Blue Apron Stock Performance

NYSE APRN opened at $7.75 on Monday. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $98.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -2.98.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($5.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.84) by $0.96. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 230.57% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.88 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blue Apron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC lifted its position in Blue Apron by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 83,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 53,114 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Apron by 34.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Blue Apron by 158.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in Blue Apron by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 536,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 94,056 shares during the last quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes with fresh and seasonal ingredients. The company also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, it offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals.

