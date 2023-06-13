STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered STAAR Surgical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of STAA opened at $51.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67 and a beta of 1.18. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.69.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 69.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 620,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the first quarter valued at $3,953,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

