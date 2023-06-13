DA Davidson Boosts Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $35.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.86.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Peoples Bancorp stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78. Peoples Bancorp has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $92.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Rector acquired 2,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $74,994.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,363.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $102,825. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.