Short Interest in Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Drops By 95.8%

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the May 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ANGPY opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ANGPY shares. Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

