Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Short Interest Update

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 225.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Get Arkema alerts:

Arkema Stock Up 1.2 %

ARKAY stock opened at $90.60 on Tuesday. Arkema has a 52-week low of $67.88 and a 52-week high of $109.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $3.0335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Arkema’s previous dividend of $2.67. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Arkema’s payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

Arkema Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.