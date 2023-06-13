Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
ALD Stock Performance
ALD has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84.
About ALD
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ALD (ALLDF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for ALD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.