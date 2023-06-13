Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF) Short Interest Update

Ald SA (OTCMKTS:ALLDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ALD Stock Performance

ALD has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84.

About ALD

ALD SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides service leasing and vehicle fleet management services. Its products and services include full service leasing, fleet management, outsourcing solutions, and sale and lease back; fleet consultancy; tools and services for fleet managers and drivers; and maintenance, assistance, availability of a vehicle, and tire management services.

