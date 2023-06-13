Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 90.9%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

American Cannabis Stock Performance

AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About American Cannabis

American Cannabis Company, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Hollister & Blacksmith, Inc, doing business as American Cannabis Consulting, provides solutions for businesses operating in the regulated cannabis industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers advisory and consulting services, including commercial cannabis business planning, cannabis business license application, cultivation build-out oversight, cannabis regulatory compliance, compliance audit, cannabis business growth strategy, and cannabis business monitoring services.

