Short Interest in American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Decreases By 90.9%

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 290,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
American Cannabis Stock Performance
AMMJ opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. American Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
About American Cannabis
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Cannabis (AMMJ)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for American Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.