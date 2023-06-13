Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the May 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Associated British Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY opened at $23.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Associated British Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1408 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Associated British Foods

Several research firms have issued reports on ASBFY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Associated British Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,400 ($17.52) to GBX 1,900 ($23.77) in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,875.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading

