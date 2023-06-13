Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Western Bulk Chartering AS (OTC:WSSTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Western Bulk Chartering AS Stock Performance

OTC WSSTF opened at C$3.35 on Monday. Western Bulk Chartering AS has a 12 month low of C$3.35 and a 12 month high of C$5.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.80.

Western Bulk Chartering AS Company Profile

Western Bulk Chartering AS, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a dry bulk shipping company. It is involved in chartering and operating dry bulk vessels for the transportation of products, such as minerals, timber, cement, bauxite, steel products, grains, coal, and others; and chartering and operating chartered-in vessels.

