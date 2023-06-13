Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Nexans Stock Performance
Shares of NXPRF opened at $77.90 on Monday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.
About Nexans
