Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Nexans Stock Performance

Shares of NXPRF opened at $77.90 on Monday. Nexans has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.79.

About Nexans

Nexans SA engages in the design and manufacture of cable systems and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Usages, Telecom and Data, and Industry and Solutions. The Power Generation and Transmission segment provides high-voltage cables and services for the connection of offshore wind farms to lands, short or long distance and transnational lands and submarine interconnection projects.

