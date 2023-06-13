Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Kainos Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

Kainos Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.