Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Kainos Group Stock Performance
Shares of Kainos Group stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $27.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55.
Kainos Group Company Profile
