SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of SEGRO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 960 ($12.01) to GBX 1,000 ($12.51) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,040 ($13.01) to GBX 1,100 ($13.76) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 925 ($11.57) to GBX 975 ($12.20) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SEGRO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $993.75.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO Plc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops modern warehouses and light industrial properties. The firm offers big box, third party logistics and transport companies, manufacturers, data center operators, and wholesalers. The company was founded by Percival Perry and Noel Mobbs in 1920 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.