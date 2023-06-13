Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYIEY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Symrise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Symrise Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $24.57 on Monday. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38.

Symrise Increases Dividend

Symrise Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1857 per share. This is an increase from Symrise’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

