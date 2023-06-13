Financial Contrast: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) versus Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH)

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) and Ohmyhome (NASDAQ:OMH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marcus & Millichap and Ohmyhome’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marcus & Millichap $1.14 billion 1.11 $104.22 million $1.62 20.22 Ohmyhome $5.24 million 17.06 N/A N/A N/A

Marcus & Millichap has higher revenue and earnings than Ohmyhome.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marcus & Millichap 5.77% 9.25% 6.76% Ohmyhome N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Marcus & Millichap shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marcus & Millichap and Ohmyhome, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marcus & Millichap 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ohmyhome 0 0 0 0 N/A

Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.74%. Given Marcus & Millichap’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marcus & Millichap is more favorable than Ohmyhome.

Summary

Marcus & Millichap beats Ohmyhome on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome Limited is a one-stop-shop property technology platform which provides end-to-end property solutions and services to end customers directly to help them buy, sell, rent, renovate their homes and more with a single application. Ohmyhome Limited is based in SINGAPORE.

