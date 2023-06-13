Head to Head Analysis: Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) & Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Freightos and Roadrunner Transportation Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Freightos presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 254.73%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

This table compares Freightos and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -11.10% -2.69% Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freightos and Roadrunner Transportation Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos $19.08 million 1.97 -$24.70 million N/A N/A Roadrunner Transportation Systems $397.73 million 0.18 -$47.72 million N/A N/A

Freightos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Summary

Freightos beats Roadrunner Transportation Systems on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vendor-neutral booking and payment platform for international freight. The company operates WebCargo, a platform for connecting carriers and forwarders; and Freightos.com, a platform for connecting service providers to importers/exporters. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions, such as WebCargo Air for airline rates and ebookings; WebCargo AcceleRate, a multi-modal rate repository; data services; and WebCargo Airline Control Panel that enables airlines to control bookings and optimize pricing with real-time booking analytics. In addition, the company provides digital customs brokerage services. Freightos Limited is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

