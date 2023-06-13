Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB) versus Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Head-To-Head Survey

Web Blockchain Media (OTCMKTS:WEBB – Get Rating) and Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Digimarc shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Web Blockchain Media shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Digimarc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Web Blockchain Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Digimarc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Digimarc has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.27%. Given Digimarc’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digimarc is more favorable than Web Blockchain Media.

Web Blockchain Media has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digimarc has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digimarc $30.20 million 20.28 -$59.80 million ($2.83) -10.68

Web Blockchain Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Digimarc.

Profitability

This table compares Web Blockchain Media and Digimarc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Web Blockchain Media N/A N/A N/A Digimarc -183.02% -45.38% -38.84%

Summary

Digimarc beats Web Blockchain Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Web Blockchain Media

Web Blockchain Media Inc. engages in television production, Internet, and streaming media with crypto, blockchain, and fin-tech space. The company is based in Studio City, California.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, licenses intellectual property, and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio, and packaging to brand-defined online content, protects, identifies, and tracks digital files, and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. Digimarc was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

