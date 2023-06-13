Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) vs. Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head to Head Review

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash 14.15% 7.43% 6.66% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Intrepid Potash currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.79%. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, suggesting a potential upside of 41.22%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intrepid Potash and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.86 $72.22 million $3.36 6.60 Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

