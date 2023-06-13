Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Critical Review

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Welltower has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Welltower’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Welltower $5.86 billion 6.94 $141.21 million $0.23 355.70

Analyst Ratings

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Horizon Group Properties and Welltower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Welltower 0 3 11 1 2.87

Welltower has a consensus target price of $81.19, indicating a potential downside of 0.76%. Given Welltower’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.8% of Welltower shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Welltower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Welltower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Welltower 1.74% 0.51% 0.28%

Summary

Welltower beats Horizon Group Properties on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. engages in the real estate business. Its portfolio includes factory outlets and shopping centers. The company was founded on June 15, 1998 and is headquartered in Rosemont, IL.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc. engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities. The Triple-net segment offers long-term/post-acute care facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living/continuing care retirement communities, care homes (United Kingdom), independent support living facilities (Canada), care homes with nursing (United Kingdom), and combinations thereof. The Outpatient Medical segment provides outpatient medical buildings. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.

