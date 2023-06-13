Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) and LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Critical Analysis

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 26.25 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 0.92 -$836.18 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay Pacific Airways.

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and offers repair and maintenance services for transportation companies. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 234 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

