Critical Contrast: Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) versus THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

THK pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. THK pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares THK and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio THK $2.98 billion 0.95 $160.30 million $0.67 16.24 Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $1.95 billion 1.11 $96.81 million $4.03 21.61

Analyst Ratings

THK has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.. THK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for THK and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score THK 0 0 0 0 N/A Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares THK and Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets THK 5.41% 6.08% 3.82% Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.94% 7.15% 4.65%

Volatility & Risk

THK has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats THK on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About THK

(Get Rating)

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others. The company was founded by Hiroshi Teramachi on April 10, 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Casio Computer Co.,Ltd.

(Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

