Comparing SCWorx (WORX) & Its Rivals

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SCWorx to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Risk & Volatility
SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, meaning that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|SCWorx
|$4.04 million
|-$1.85 million
|-1.85
|SCWorx Competitors
|$4.45 billion
|$189.66 million
|21.10
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SCWorx and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|SCWorx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|SCWorx Competitors
|139
|715
|1619
|50
|2.63
As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 24.59%. Given SCWorx’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares SCWorx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|SCWorx
|-40.49%
|-24.70%
|-17.58%
|SCWorx Competitors
|-142.14%
|-42.95%
|-21.08%
Summary
SCWorx rivals beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
About SCWorx
SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.