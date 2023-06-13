Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO) vs. First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Rating) and First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and First Majestic Silver’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver -35.59% -3.28% -2.19%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. GoldMining 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Majestic Silver 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for U.S. GoldMining and First Majestic Silver, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

First Majestic Silver has a consensus price target of $9.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.77%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than U.S. GoldMining.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares U.S. GoldMining and First Majestic Silver’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. GoldMining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Majestic Silver $624.22 million 2.54 -$114.28 million ($0.83) -6.87

U.S. GoldMining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Majestic Silver.

Summary

First Majestic Silver beats U.S. GoldMining on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining is a wholly owned subsidiary of GoldMining Inc., which focus on the Whistler Project, a gold-copper exploration project. U.S. GoldMining, formerly known as GoldMining, is based in VANCOUVER, BC.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

