Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target at $333.89

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $334.70.

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,243,791,000 after buying an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,415,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,388,134,000 after buying an additional 220,879 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $306.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.28. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $231.70 and a 52 week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

