Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $166.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.
LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.39.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Landstar System Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar System (LSTR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.