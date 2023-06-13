Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Receives $166.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.83.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Landstar System Trading Down 0.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $185.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $189.39.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.34%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Further Reading

