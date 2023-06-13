Brokerages Set Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Target Price at $48.97

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.97.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE WFC opened at $41.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

