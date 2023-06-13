Brokerages Set Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) PT at $60.38

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,920,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

