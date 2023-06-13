Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $55.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.64.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth about $73,895,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 4,708.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,096,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 358.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,979,000 after acquiring an additional 846,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter worth about $22,688,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $38.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.