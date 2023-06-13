Brokerages Set Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) PT at $240.00

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

BCS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Barclays by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,424,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 623,939 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 12.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 115.6% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90,434 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 10.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 155,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33,931.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,253,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BCS opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

