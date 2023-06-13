Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $78.63

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTLA. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $43.61 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 804.94%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,518,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 987,599 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after acquiring an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after acquiring an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,341,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,983,000 after acquiring an additional 653,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

