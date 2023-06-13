Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $18.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 183.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.