Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $45.21 Average PT from Analysts

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.21.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 134.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.69 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

