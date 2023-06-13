Brokerages Set AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Target Price at £113.44

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £113.44 ($141.94).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank set a £124 ($155.16) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a £119 ($148.90) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($158.91) to £119 ($148.90) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at £117.46 ($146.97) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68. The company has a market cap of £182.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,868.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.18. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,399 ($117.61) and a 52-week high of £123.92 ($155.06). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £118.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £113.85.

Insider Activity

About AstraZeneca

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of £117.01 ($146.41) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($292,817.82). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.