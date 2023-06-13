Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives $146.35 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Global Payments stock opened at $100.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $92.27 and a 52 week high of $136.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -212.76%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
