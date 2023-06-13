FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.0 %

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

DOL stock opened at C$84.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.18. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$70.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.