SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 37,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 354% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,162 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

