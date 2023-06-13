Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,415 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 81% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,332 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,865,324,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

