Nasdaq Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,037 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average volume of 901 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,088,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

Nasdaq Stock Down 11.8 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

