National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.12. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$92.55.

Dollarama Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$84.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$83.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$81.18. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$70.12 and a 1 year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total transaction of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

About Dollarama



Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

