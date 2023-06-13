CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 3,675.0% in May

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 3,675.0% from the May 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 854,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CNBX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. CNBX Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.84.

CNBX Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Eyal Barad on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

