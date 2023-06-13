Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Increases By 3,650.0%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 3,650.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBSC opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. CB Scientific has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
CB Scientific Company Profile
