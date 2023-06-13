NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Short Interest Up 10,500.0% in May

NHMD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 10,500.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,686,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NHMD Price Performance

NHMD has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

NHMD Company Profile

NHMD Holdings, Inc engages in the Bitcoin mining activities. It owns and operates application-specific integrated circuit computers designed for cryptocurrency mining. The company was formerly known as Nate's Food Co and changed its name to NHMD Holdings, Inc in March 2022. NHMD Holdings, Inc is headquartered in Huntington Beach, California.

