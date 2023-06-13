Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Increases By 3,600.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Altigen Communications Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
Altigen Communications Company Profile
