Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Increases By 3,600.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Altigen Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATGN opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 million, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.32. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

Altigen Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.