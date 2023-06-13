Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 4,400.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VSQTF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. Victory Square Technologies has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

